Partial Road Closure At Al Rayyan Road Announced
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced a temporary partial traffic closure at Al Rayyan Road, Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor Tunnel (Road n.950), with two lanes remaining open for traffic.
The closure will take effect from 2am on Friday, October 24 and will continue till 10am on Monday, October 27, 2025, to carry out routine road maintenance.
Ashghal has urged road users to adhere to the speed limit and use the available lanes or to consider rerouting to nearby streets to reach their destinations.
