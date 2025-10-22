403
Two more bodies of Israeli hostages get transferred by Hamas
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced Tuesday evening that Hamas has handed over the remains of two additional hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire arrangement.
According to a military statement, the two coffins are being transported to Israeli forces stationed in the Gaza Strip.
A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the bodies were received through the Red Cross and subsequently transferred to the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service within Gaza. The statement added that the remains will be brought to Israel, where they will be honored in a military ceremony attended by the chief military rabbi.
Following the ceremony, the bodies will be sent to the National Center of Forensic Medicine under the Health Ministry for official identification. “Once the identification process is complete, the families will be formally notified,” the prime minister’s office stated.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas announced that it had recovered and would return the remains of two Israeli hostages found beneath rubble in Gaza.
Under the terms of the current ceasefire deal, Hamas has so far freed 20 living hostages and returned the bodies of 14 others, in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The agreement, brokered on October 10, was established under a phased plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.
Since the outbreak of the conflict in October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed over 68,200 people and wounded more than 170,000, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.
