Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Faces Coldest Christmas Morning, Temperatures May Fall Further

Kolkata experienced its coldest morning of the Christmas season, with temperatures plunging to 13°C on Thursday. The Alipore Meteorological Department declared it the coldest day of this winter. Forecasters indicate the chilly spell is expected to continue for the next few days.

The Met Office forecast says temperatures will drop everywhere from north to south starting Christmas. The force of the northerly winds will increase now, bringing more cold.

Alipore Met Office says western disturbances in North India are boosting northerly winds, making it colder nationwide. Kolkata's temperature will stay around 13 degrees until Dec 30.

The cold weather continues today, Friday. The minimum temperature will be 13 degrees and the maximum 24 degrees Celsius. Bengalis are set to shiver in the cold again today.