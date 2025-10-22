Wanted Murder Accused Nabbed After Gunfight In Delhi's Dwarka, Cop Injured

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal, Rishabh alias Ritik alias Dancer, following an exchange of fire in Dwarka Sector-3, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, wanted in a recent murder case registered at Bindapur Police Station, was apprehended by a joint team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Dwarka.

According to the police statement, the encounter occurred on October 22, after a tip-off was received regarding the movement of the absconding accused.

"Credible information was received by team Anti Narcotics Dwarka that the absconding accused Rishabh @ Ritik @ Dancer would come to the area of Sector-3, Dwarka, New Delhi. Acting upon the information, a raiding team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Subhash Chand, I/C ANC & Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, I/C AATS Dwarka," the statement read.

When police attempted to apprehend Rishabh, he opened fire on the team. In retaliation, officers returned fire, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury and was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment.

Inspector Subhash Chand, who led the operation, was also injured in the exchange and is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound on his left arm at Venkateshwar Hospital, officials said.

Rishabh is the prime accused in the murder of Kuldeep, a resident of Raja Puri, Uttam Nagar. The murder occurred during the night of August 17-18.

Two co-accused, Pawan alias Punjabi and his associate, were arrested earlier. However, Rishabh had been absconding since the incident.

"After committing the murder, he came into contact with local criminals and was planning to eliminate witnesses," police said, citing intelligence inputs.

A sophisticated pistol, two live cartridges, and two empty cartridges were recovered from the scene. Police have initiated a separate criminal case at PS Dwarka North in connection with the shootout.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the full extent of Rishabh's previous criminal involvement and his links with local gangs.