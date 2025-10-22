Arsenal Beat Atletico Madrid To Maintain Perfect Champions League Start

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 22 (IANS) Arsenal produced a breathtaking 14-minute spell to score four goals and demolish Atletico Madrid, extending its flawless start to the league phase of the Champions League.

The emphatic victory means Arsenal has won all three of its opening Champions League fixtures without conceding a single goal.

Both sides struck the woodwork before Gabriel headed in Declan Rice's free-kick to give the hosts the advantage shortly before the hour.

Three further goals followed in the next 13 minutes, as Gabriel Martinelli curled into the corner before Viktor Gyökeres' double added extra gloss to the scoreline.

The Gunners began brightly, with Eberechi Eze striking the crossbar via a deflection early on, while Atletico's Julian Alvarez almost punished goalkeeper David Raya, who was caught off his line by a long-range effort.

The first half remained tight and tactical, with few clear chances for either side. That continued after the break until center-back Gabriel Magalhaes broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, heading in Declan Rice's pinpoint free-kick.

That goal unleashed Arsenal's attacking fury. Myles Lewis-Skelly's driving run set up Gabriel Martinelli to curl home a superb second, before striker Viktor Gyokeres bundled in his first Arsenal goal in eight matches to make it 3-0.

Just three minutes later, the Swedish forward struck again, this time turning in Gabriel's knockdown from a dangerous corner to complete a stunning burst of four goals in just 14 minutes.

Earlier, Fermin Lopez hit a hat-trick as Barcelona beat Olympiacos, earning an emphatic 6-1 first home win.

The Spain winger's composed finishes gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time advantage before Ayoub El Kaabi replied with a penalty for Olympiacos, who had Santiago Hezze dismissed for a second caution soon afterwards.

Lamine Yamal's spot kick proved the first of four goals in 12 minutes for rampant Barça, Fermín López completing his treble in between two Marcus Rashford strikes as the five-time champions reached six points.