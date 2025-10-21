Anupam Kher Takes His First Trip To Switzerland As DDLJ Turns 30

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) One of the most iconic movies ever made in Bollywood, "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" concluded 3 decades of its theatrical release on Monday.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in the Aditya Chopra's directorial visited the Mount Titlis in Switzerland, where leads, SRK and Kajol had shot a couple of sequences from the musical romance.

Not just that, while he was there, Kher even posed with a cut-out poster of King Khan and Kajol from the film.

Kher further revealed that while several of his movies have been shot in Switzerland, he had never been there until now.

Sharing a glimpse of his recent visit to Switzerland on his IG, Kher wrote, "WONDERFUL FEELING: On the landmark occasion of #30YearsOf #DDLJ, it was a joyous feeling for me to visit the iconic location #MountTitlis in #Switzerland where both #Shahrukh and #Kajol shot some amazing sequences from the film. (sic)"

Congratulating the "DDLJ" team on the film marking 30 years of release, the 'Tanvi The Great' maker added, "And to find the poster there was too cool a feeling! Congratulations to all- Producer #Yashchopra ji director #AdiChopra, cast (including me) (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji) and entire crew of #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge for this timeless classic. Important Trivia- Title of the film was given by #KirronKher! Jai Ho! (Three red her emojis)."

On Tuesday, Kajol uploaded a video of fans enjoying "DDLJ" re-run at Maratha Mandir even after 30 years.

Taking to her social media, the 'Maa' actress posted a clip of fans dancing and having a gala time at the Maratha Mandir, enjoying the rerun of "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge".

She captioned the video,“Still rocking it 30 years later...” tagging Maratha Mandir.

For the unaware, "DDLJ" is considered to be the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema and has been running shows in the Maratha Mandir in Mumbai ever since its release on the 20th of October 1995.