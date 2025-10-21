North Carolina Constitutional Economist Publishes Article On Complex Adaptive Economic Theory

MENAFN - GetNews)



Social Science Research Network Publishes Chapter 2 from New Gabby Press Book: Beneficial Economics

Sunset Beach, N. C. - The Social Science Research Network, (SSRN), a global publishing platform for scholarly economic articles, published an article by Laurie Thomas Vass. titled “Visualizing the U. S. Economy as a Complex Adaptive System.”

In the article, Vass argues that a better way to think about macro economics is to apply insights from the world of quantum physics, rather than continuing with the old theory of neo-classical marginal analysis.

“I am a student of Adam Smith,” said Vass,“and his 1776 insight, in the Wealth of Nations, about the beneficial social outcomes from competitive free markets continues to be the most valid way to view how market exchange works.”

The Social Science Research Network article is the Chapter 2 excerpt from the recent book by Vass, titled“Beneficial Economics: A Red State Citizens Guide to Crafting A Better Constitution When the Government Fails the Citizens.”

“In my book, I applied the recent theory of complex adaptive systems, of Illya Prigogine, to regional metro economic ecosystems,” said Vass.

She states that nothing bad will happen in the economic system if citizens are free to make their own economic decisions because the economy will generate a beneficial social outcome, just like the natural system allows order to emerge from chaos.

“Something good will emerge in regional ecosystems when free market decisions are combined with fair constitutional rules that allow all citizens an equal opportunity to attain financial success,” she added.

The new book is available, in both print and audio, at the Gabby Press website.

About the Social Science Research Network:

SSRN is an open access research platform that functions as a repository for over 2.3 million scholars, to share early-stage research and articles. It facilitates the rapid dissemination of scholarly research in the social sciences, humanities, life sciences, and health sciences. (ssrn)

About Gabby Press. (Gabby is short for The Great American Business & Economics Press.)

Gabby is the imprint publisher of books and blogs by Laurie Thomas Vass, on topics related to American economic liberty and how fair constitutional rules create mutually beneficial financial outcomes for middle and working class citizens. (gabbypress)