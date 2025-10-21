New Platform“Muslim Car Donation” Launches To Turn Unused Vehicles Into Sadaqah For Islamic Centers

MENAFN - GetNews)Let's mark the official launch of MuslimCarDonation, a new online platform that enables any donor to easily convert unwanted or unused vehicles into charitable contributions benefiting Islamic centers, Quranic education, and community services. Through this initiative, vehicle owners can perform voluntary charity (Sadaqah Nafilah) in a meaningful way while gaining practical benefits.

Purpose & Mission

MuslimCarDonation was conceived to address two challenges at once:



Many households own vehicles that are underused, nonfunctional, or otherwise burdensome to maintain. Islamic centers and community organizations often struggle to secure consistent funding for infrastructure, education, and social welfare.

By bridging these, this new platform allows donors to turn an idle resource (a car) into impactful support for the Muslim community. muslimcardonation

How It Works: Simple, Transparent, and Hassle-Free

Four steps to donate:

Submit Vehicle Details - Fill out a brief donation form (takes just a few minutes) to provide basic vehicle information. muslimcardonatio

Schedule Free Pickup - Choose a time and location convenient for you; the service arranges free towing nationwide.

Vehicle Collection - Whether your car is running or not, professional towing teams will pick it up.

Receive Tax Receipt - Donors receive an IRS-compliant 1098-C receipt after sale to claim the charitable deduction.

This streamlined process ensures minimal burden on the donor and maximum clarity.

Why Donate a Vehicle Through MuslimCarDonation?



Free towing, nationwide - There's no cost to the donor. The platform accepts vehicles in any condition (running or not) and arranges removal at no charge.

IRS-tax deductible - Donations go through recognized 501(c)(3) structures, enabling donors to claim proper deductions. Charity with impact - The proceeds support Islamic Center operations, Quran education programs, and orphan care through IECRC. muslimcardonation

Benefits & Impact (At a Glance)



Donor advantages. Turn unused vehicles into meaningful charity. Reduce vehicle disposal burden. Obtain a proper tax deduction

Community benefits. Steady support for mosque facilities and community spaces. Expanded Quranic instruction and classes. Enhanced care and funding for orphans Operational clarity & trust. Transparent process, clear terms, and compliance with U.S. nonprofit standards. Quick service: many vehicles picked up in 24–48 hours

Steps to Follow

MuslimCarDonation invites donors across the U.S. (and globally, where feasible) to explore this new giving avenue. If you have a car you no longer need - running or not - please visit the website, submit your vehicle details, and schedule a pickup. In doing so, you convert a dormant asset into lasting benefit for Muslim youth, families, and communities.

