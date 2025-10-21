Local Equipment Breakdown? Hoyt's Cycle Answers The Call With Expert Mobile Lawn Mower Repair Service
Decades of Repair Expertise Under One Roof
Since 1938, Located here, Hoyt's Cycle has built a reputation for solving even the toughest equipment problems. Their state-of-the-art service center at 539 Smith Ave handles repairs that other shops turn away, including:
Complex engine diagnostics for 2-stroke and 4-stroke motors
Transmission and hydraulic system repairs on riding mowers and zero-turns
Electrical troubleshooting and wiring issues
Carburetor rebuilds and fuel system cleaning
Blade sharpening and deck leveling
Seasonal tune-ups and preventive maintenance
"We've seen it all in our 85+ years," says the service team at Hoyt's Cycle. "From simple blade replacements to complete engine overhauls, our technicians have the training and tools to get your equipment running like new."
Authorized Service for All Major Brands
Unlike many competitors who only service equipment they sell, Hoyt's Cycle welcomes all makes and models, including:
STIHL chainsaws and trimmers
ECHO handheld equipment
Scag, Ferris, Snapper, and Toro mowers
Equipment powered by Briggs & Stratton, Kawasaki, and Kohler engines
Pressure washers and generators
Comprehensive Parts Inventory Means Faster Repairs
One of the biggest advantages of choosing Hoyt's Cycle for repairs is their extensive inventory of both OEM and aftermarket parts. This means:
Faster turnaround times – no waiting weeks for parts to arrive
Quality replacement parts that meet or exceed manufacturer specifications
Cost-effective options with both genuine and compatible aftermarket parts
Expert advice on part selection and equipment longevity
Convenient Drop-Off with Flexible Hours
Located centrally in Thomasville at 539 Smith Ave, Hoyt's Cycle offers convenient hours for equipment drop-off and pick-up:
Monday-Friday: 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Early morning hours accommodate landscaping professionals who need to drop off equipment before heading to job sites.
Small-Town Service, Professional Results
Under new ownership since 2025, Hoyt's Cycle combines the personal touch of an independent, family-focused business with the professional capabilities of larger service centers.
"We know our customers by name, and we treat every piece of equipment like it's our own," the team emphasizes. "That's the Hoyt's Cycle difference – competitive pricing backed by genuine care for your experience."
Serving Multiple Communities Across South Georgia
Hoyt's Cycle is proud to serve homeowners, property managers, and landscaping professionals throughout:
Thomasville
Cairo
Monticello
Quitman
And surrounding areas
Don't Let Broken Equipment Sit – Call Today
For professional lawn mower repair service from technicians you can trust, contact Hoyt's Cycle today.
Hoyt's Cycle, LLC, 539 Smith AveThomasville, GA 31792, (229) 226-5222
Visit the shop or call to discuss your equipment repair needs and get an estimate.
About Hoyt's Cycle
What started as a bicycle shop in 1938 has grown into Thomasville's most comprehensive outdoor power equipment resource. Through decades of evolution – from bicycles to motorcycles to today's focus on lawn and garden equipment – Hoyt's Cycle has maintained an unwavering commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction. As an independently owned business, they pride themselves on building lasting relationships within the community they've served for over 85 years.
