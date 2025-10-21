Maywell Health Opens New Pain Management Clinic In Smithtown, Bringing Comprehensive Pain Care To The Long Island Community

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Brian Mayrsohn's Innovative Practice Expands with Sixth Location, Offering Holistic Approach to Pain Management

Smithtown, NY - Maywell Health Interventional Pain Management just announced the official opening of its newest clinic location at 20 Gilbert Ave, Smithtown, NY 11787. This marks the sixth location for the comprehensive pain management practice led by Dr. Brian Mayrsohn, bringing advanced pain care services directly to the Long Island community.

The new Smithtown facility provides residents convenient access to a full spectrum of pain management services that go beyond traditional medical approaches. Dr. Mayrsohn's practice integrates interventional pain management with complementary therapies including nutrition counseling, psychotherapy, physical therapy, acupuncture, and chiropractic medicine.

“Opening our Smithtown location allows us to serve more patients who are struggling with pain and searching for effective solutions,” said Dr. Mayrsohn.“Too many people have been told to simply live with their pain or rely solely on medication. Our approach recognizes that true healing often requires addressing the whole person, not just the painful area.”

The clinic serves patients with various pain conditions including back pain, neck pain, nerve-related pain, muscle pain, and complex conditions such as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Dr. Mayrsohn, a pain doctor/ specialist brings exceptional credentials to pain management. He serves as Co-Director for Innovation and Ventures at the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) and chairs the Committee on Innovation. He organizes the annual AAPM & MIT Hacking Medicine Innovation Challenge, showcasing cutting-edge health technology startups in pain management.







From left to right: AAPM President Kayode Williams, MD; Innovation Challenge Co-chairs Salman Hirani, MD, and Brian Mayrsohn, MD; and AAPM Immediate Paste President Michael Hooten, MD.

His innovative work earned him a presidential commendation from AAPM. During COVID-19, Dr. Mayrsohn led development of the Fixed Resistance Connector Valve (FRCV), an FDA-approved device that has treated over 3,000 patients worldwide.

What distinguishes Maywell Health from other pain clinics is its commitment to whole-person care. The practice offers nutrition services recognizing good nutrition as the foundation of well-being, plus behavioral health services that address psychological components of chronic pain often overlooked in traditional settings.

“Many patients come to us feeling frustrated and unheard by other providers,” explained Dr. Mayrsohn.“They need more than another prescription or injection. Our approach considers nutrition, stress levels, sleep patterns, and emotional well-being because these factors influence pain levels and healing capacity.”

The Smithtown location joins existing clinics in Manhattan, Astoria, Plainview, and Syosset, ensuring patients across the New York area have access to comprehensive pain care close to home.

Maywell Health has developed the Patient Resource Galaxy, extensive educational materials and support resources that empower patients throughout their care journey. This includes video libraries, treatment explanations, and self-assessment tools helping patients understand their pain and treatment options.

For Smithtown residents, this new location eliminates long-distance travel for specialized pain care. The clinic provides comfortable, accessible care with convenient parking and flexible scheduling for working families and individuals with mobility limitations.

The practice accepts most insurance plans and works with patients to develop affordable treatment options.

For more information or to book an appointment visit their official website .

About Maywell Health Interventional Pain Management

Maywell Health is a comprehensive pain management practice dedicated to helping patients live healthier, pain-free lives. Led by Dr. Brian Mayrsohn, the practice offers holistic pain care integrating traditional medicine with complementary therapies. With locations across New York, Maywell Health provides accessible, innovative pain management solutions that enhance patient function and quality of life.