Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

On 20 October 2025, Biogen initiated a study is to examine the efficacy of multiple doses of Nusinersen administered intrathecally in preventing or delaying the need for respiratory intervention or death in infants with genetically diagnosed and presymptomatic spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Secondary objectives of this study are to examine the effects of Nusinersen in infants with genetically diagnosed and presymptomatic SMA.

On 16 October 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a Phase IIIb open-label, single arm, multi-center study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of OAV101B in participants with SMA aged 2 to

On 15 October 2025, H. Lundbeck A/S conducted a study will consist of a 3-6-week screening period, a 72-week placebo-controlled period (PCP), and will include a 72-week optional dose-blinded open-label treatment extension (OLE) period. Participants in the PCP will be randomized to Lu AF82422 high dose, Lu AF82422 low dose or placebo (1:1:1). All participants entering the OLE will receive Lu AF82422 during the OLE. Participants will receive intravenous infusions approximately every 4 weeks during both the PCP and OLE.

On 14 October 2025, Teva Branded Pharmaceuticals announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy of TEV-56286 administered orally for the treatment of adult participants with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). A secondary objective of the study is to evaluate specific efficacy parameters of TEV-56286. Another secondary objective is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TEV-56286.

The leading Multiple System Atrophy Companies such as Theravance Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, AskBio, Kainos Medicines, CORESTEM, Inc., ProMIS Neuroscience, H. Lundbeck A/S and others. Promising Multiple System Atrophy Therapies such as TEV-56286, YA-101, Foralumab Nasal, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, ATH434, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, Rasagiline Mesylate, ONO-2808, AZD3241, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare disease, affecting potentially 15,000 to 50,000 Americans, including people of all racial groups. The cause of MSA is unknown. The vast majority of cases are sporadic, meaning they occur at random. Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a combination of symptoms that affect both the central nervous system (which controls how a person moves), and the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary functions such as blood pressure or digestion.

Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Drugs Profile

Lu AF82422: H. Lundbeck A/S

Lu AF82422 is a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that recognizes and binds to all major forms of extracellular α-syn and thereby is believed to prevent uptake and inhibit seeding of aggregation. Lu AF82422 has an active Fc region, which may increase immune-mediated clearance of α-syn/mAb complexes through microglia mediated uptake. Lu AF82422 is being developed by Lundbeck under a joint research and licensing agreement between Lundbeck and Genmab A/S. The drug is currently investigated in Phase III clinical trial for MSA patients.

ATH434: Alterity Therapeutics

ATH434, is an oral agent designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration. ATH434 has been shown preclinically to reduce α-synuclein pathology and preserve neuronal function by restoring normal iron balance in the brain. As an iron chaperone, it has excellent potential to treat Parkinson's disease as well as various Parkinsonian disorders such as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). ATH434 successfully completed Phase I studies demonstrating the agent is well tolerated and achieved brain levels comparable to efficacious levels in animal models of MSA. ATH434 is currently being studied in two clinical trials: Study ATH434-201 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial in patients with early-stage MSA and Study ATH434-202 is an open-label Phase II Biomarker trial in patients with more advanced MSA. ATH434 has been granted Orphan drug designation for the treatment of MSA by the US FDA and the European Commission.

AB-1005: AskBio

AB-1005 is an investigational gene therapy based on adeno-associated viral vector serotype 2 (AAV2) containing the human glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) transgene, which allows for stable and continuous expression of GDNF in localized regions of the brain after direct neurosurgical injection with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-monitored convection enhanced delivery. GDNF is a homodimer that is a distantly related member of the transforming growth factor-β superfamily. In midbrain neuronal cell cultures, recombinant human GDNF promoted the survival and morphological differentiation of dopaminergic neurons and increased their high-affinity dopamine uptake.

Theravance Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, AskBio, Kainos Medicines, CORESTEM, Inc., ProMIS Neuroscience, H. Lundbeck A/S, and others.

