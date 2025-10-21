Levelution Sports Signs Letter Of Intent To Join Adapti

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Levelution Sports, a leading NIL agency redefining how college athletes build their brands, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to join Adapti, Inc. (OTC: ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management. The partnership marks a pivotal step in uniting innovation, technology, and athlete representation at scale.

Founded in 2021 at the dawn of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era, Levelution Sports was created by entrepreneur Kirk Lee Noles to help college athletes navigate a completely new business landscape. What began as a Texas-based idea quickly evolved into a national, multi-sport agency representing some of the most exciting names in football, basketball, volleyball, and track & field. Over four years, Levelution has secured six-figure trading card deals, national brand partnerships, and innovative marketing campaigns for its athletes-building a reputation for creativity, compliance expertise, and career-long athlete development.

“When I launched Levelution, NIL was still an uncharted frontier,” said Kirk Lee Noles, Founder & CEO of Levelution Sports.“Our vision was to create a place where athletes could maximize their brand, protect their eligibility, and prepare for life beyond the game. To have that work recognized by a company like Adapti-and to now combine forces on a truly national scale-is an incredible milestone for our team, our athletes, and the vision we've pursued since day one.”

The proposed acquisition positions Levelution to expand its reach and resources by joining Adapti's multi-sport athlete management platform. Adapti's AI-powered technology and national infrastructure will add scale and opportunity for Levelution's roster, while Levelution brings deep NIL expertise, proven brand-building strategies, and a track record of innovative athlete marketing.

“Kirk and his team have built a respected agency with true NIL leadership,” said Adam Nicosia, CEO of Adapti.“Their athlete-centric approach and proven results are the perfect complement to Adapti's vision to deliver next-generation opportunities for athletes on and off the field.”

Additional details will be shared upon completion of the acquisition. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Levelution Sports

Levelution Sports is a premier NIL representation and athlete marketing agency committed to helping athletes navigate the evolving Name, Image, and Likeness landscape. With a focus on brand partnerships, compliance, and long-term career development, Levelution empowers athletes to excel in sports, business, and life. Learn more at

About the Founder - Kirk Lee Noles

Kirk Lee Noles is a creative entrepreneur, marketing strategist, and founder of EMW Digital, a boutique marketing agency known for high-end branding and AI-powered digital campaigns. Leveraging years of experience helping companies and athletes craft standout brands, Noles launched Levelution Sports in 2021 to bring that same forward-thinking approach to the emerging NIL landscape. Under his leadership, Levelution quickly moved from a regional start-up to a nationally recognized agency, earning the attention of brands, investors, and now Adapti.

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTC: ADTI) is an integrated sports and influencer management company leveraging proprietary AI technology through Adapti to maximize exposure and opportunities for its clients. By combining athlete management, social media growth, and brand partnerships, Adapti helps athletes thrive both on the field and in the digital economy.