Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan honors poet for composing lyrics of national anthem

Erdogan honors poet for composing lyrics of national anthem


2025-12-28 02:51:11
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute on Saturday to Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the poet who wrote the lyrics of Türkiye’s national anthem, marking 89 years since his death.

“I commemorate with mercy our National Poet, Mehmet Akif Ersoy—the author of our National Anthem—who, during the days when Anatolia was under occupation, traveled from city to city calling our nation to rise up for its future, and who was a true intellectual through his stance and way of life—on the 89th anniversary of his passing,” Erdogan wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Ersoy, a Turkish-Albanian poet born in 1873 in Istanbul’s Fatih district, composed the İstiklal Marşı (Independence March) in 1921 during Türkiye’s War of Independence following World War I. Set to music by Zeki Üngör, the poem was intended to inspire the army and rally the nation. Two years later, in 1923, the newly founded republic officially adopted it as the national anthem.

Beyond his poetry, Ersoy was an author, academic, and member of parliament. He passed away in 1936 and remains celebrated in Türkiye as the country’s revered “national poet.”

MENAFN28122025000045017281ID1110530948



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search