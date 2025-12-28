$Livebear The Chillest Bear On The Internet, Going Worldwide

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)$LIVEBEAR, a community driven Solana based token built around culture, creativity, and real-world engagement, has officially announced a major milestone with the burn of 215 million $LIVEBEAR tokens, permanently removed from circulation by the development team. This strategic burn reinforces the project's long-term commitment to sustainability, transparency, and community value.

Originally launched as a simple livestream concept featuring a chill bear online, $LIVEBEAR has rapidly evolved into a global movement blending digital culture with real-life experiences. The project's roadmap focuses on milestone-based activations, including live music collaborations, talent showcases, experiential events, and charitable initiatives each designed to bridge online communities with real-world impact.

“Our vision has always been bigger than charts,” said the $LIVEBEAR team.“This burn represents our belief in the community and our commitment to building something that lasts. $LIVEBEAR is about good vibes, creativity, and showing up in the real world.”

As part of its expansion strategy, $LIVEBEAR plans to stream and activate in cities worldwide, collaborate with artists and creators, and support charitable initiatives at key milestones. The project emphasizes entertainment-first content, community participation, and organic growth across social platforms.

$LIVEBEAR continues to gain attention for its unique blend of meme culture, livestreaming, and real-life storytelling positioning itself as more than just a token, but a global cultural experiment powered by its community.

For updates, events, and future milestones, follow $LIVEBEAR across official social channels.

About $LIVEBEAR:

$LIVEBEAR is a Solana-based community token focused on entertainment, creativity, and real-world activations. Built around positive culture and milestone-driven experiences, the project aims to expand worldwide while giving back through community-led initiatives.

X:.

YT: @LIVEBEAR_STREAM

KICK: .

DISCORD: .

WEBSITE:

PUMP: .

TIKTOK: @livebear_sol.

DEX: