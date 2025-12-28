403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fidan conducts seventy-three foreign trips to fifty nations in 2025
(MENAFN) In 2025, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan undertook an extensive schedule of international diplomacy, making 73 foreign visits to 50 countries, including 22 trips alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Foreign Ministry sources.
Fidan also participated in 31 multilateral meetings abroad, 10 of them with the president, while hosting the foreign ministers of 23 countries in Türkiye for bilateral visits.
The minister engaged with counterparts from 49 countries during the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, and hosted officials from seven countries for the Gaza Contact Group meeting organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL). He also received representatives from 26 countries for the NATO Informal Meeting of Foreign Ministers.
Additional high-level hosting included counterparts from 39 countries for the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, four countries for the Balkan Peace Platform, and four countries for the Ministerial Meeting on Gaza.
Throughout 2025, Fidan held a total of 240 bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from 89 countries, both in Türkiye and abroad, reflecting a highly active year in Turkish foreign diplomacy.
Fidan also participated in 31 multilateral meetings abroad, 10 of them with the president, while hosting the foreign ministers of 23 countries in Türkiye for bilateral visits.
The minister engaged with counterparts from 49 countries during the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, and hosted officials from seven countries for the Gaza Contact Group meeting organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL). He also received representatives from 26 countries for the NATO Informal Meeting of Foreign Ministers.
Additional high-level hosting included counterparts from 39 countries for the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, four countries for the Balkan Peace Platform, and four countries for the Ministerial Meeting on Gaza.
Throughout 2025, Fidan held a total of 240 bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from 89 countries, both in Türkiye and abroad, reflecting a highly active year in Turkish foreign diplomacy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment