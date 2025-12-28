Alia Bhatt Shares Her New Style Obsession As She Flaunts Her Love For Bows

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to flaunt her new style obsession as she showcased her love for bows.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raazi' star, on Sunday, shared several glamorous photos, in which she is seen with bows adorning her hair. The stylish shots showcase Alia in a variety of chic bow-inspired looks, highlighting her fashionable side. Alongside the images, Mahesh Bhatt's daughter wrote,“The phase of bows is going on.”

Alia's post seems to suggest that bows are her latest fashion statement. The series of images shows the actress striking different poses for the camera while flaunting her bow. In the final endearing picture, Alia plants a sweet kiss on her mother, Soni Razdan's, cheek, with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, standing beside them.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had recently offered a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, husband Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha. She shared a series of images from the festivities, which also included Neetu Kapoor and her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. For the caption, she simply wrote:“Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025.”

On the professional front, the 32-year-old actress was most recently seen in the film“Jigra.” She is gearing up for her next project, a film set within the YRF spy universe. Alia will star alongside Sharvari in“Alpha,” which will mark the spy universe's first female-led action film.

In addition, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic“Love & War,” co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film revolves around a dramatic wartime love triangle, exploring the conflict between duty and desire, and draws inspiration from classic romances such as“Sangam.”

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their daughter, Raha, were recently clicked as they headed abroad to celebrate the New Year. The family will be marking the start of 2026 with a relaxing vacation together.