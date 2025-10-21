Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Verde Agritech Ltd.

2025-10-21 03:12:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:11 AM EST - Verde AgriTech Ltd.: Reported ionic-adsorption behaviour confirmed across multiple trenches at the Minas Americas Global Alliance Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Ammonium-sulfate leach tests returned primary leach solutions with very strong magnet rare earth (neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb)) grades and exceptionally low impurities (thorium/ uranium (Th/U) at, or below, detection). Verde AgriTech Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.13 at $1.89.

