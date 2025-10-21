403
France: Louvre Heist Losses Estimated At EUR 88 Mln
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Initial estimation of jewels stolen from Louvre Museum is about EUR 88 million (about USD 102 million), Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Tuesday.
The heist took place in the heart of the capital Sunday morning.
Economic damage cannot be compared to historic, as the jewels are priceless, Beccuau said in a statement carried by French Radio (RTL).
Meanwhile, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said the security measures of Louvre are effective.
The Louvre museum's security apparatus "did not fail, that is a fact," she told lawmakers at the National Assembly.
"The Louvre museum's security apparatus worked," she said, demanding observing public routes in Paris, where the robbers entered Louvre through a window.
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Sunday evening to restore the stolen jewels and bring perpetrators to justice.
On Sunday, the 7-minute heist resulted in the disappearance of of nine pieces of French jewels from the Apollo Gallery, including a tiara and brooch that belonged to Empress Eugenie.
Other stolen included pieces tracing back to the 19th Century. (end)
