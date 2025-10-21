Maureen Jepkorir Cheserek

Lecturer Researcher, Department of Human Nutrition in the Faculty of Health Sciences, Egerton University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Maureen Cheserek is a Nutrition Researcher and Consultant, and also a Lecturer and Researcher in the Department of Human Nutrition, Faculty of Health Sciences, Egerton University, Kenya. Dr Cheserek is also National Nutrition Expert/Team Leader for the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), Kenya, Cluster 'Ending Hunger', Performance Category, 'Food Security and Nutrition, Food Safety' and a Nutrition Expert/Consultant for the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

She is a Registered Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian with a PhD in Food, Nutrition and Safety, and vast knowledge and extensive experience in designing, coordinating, and implementing multi-disciplinary research and community development projects for better nutrition and health. Her research interests are centered on improving diet quality for prevention and management of malnutrition and non-communicable diseases. She is currently the Nutrition Expert for the project, 'Policy Analysis for Sustainable and Healthy Foods in African Retain Markets (PASHFARM), AERC (2023-2025) and the African Food Systems Transformation Collective (AFSTC) issue briefs development (2023-2025). She is a member of the Secretariat for the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and Flour Blending Initiative (FBI), supporting the Ministry of Agriculture in collecting data for UN Assembly Biennial Review and developing the Social Behaviour Change Communication Strategy for floor blending. She successfully led the Kenyan team in The SUNRISE Pilot Study-Kenya (2022-2023), an international cross-sectional study of 24-Hour movement behaviours of children underfive years old. She was the Programme Coordinator for the Nutrition and Dietetics Internship Programme (2021-2023), a student exchange progamme between Egerton University and Boitekanelo college, Botswana. She was the Team Leader/Co-Principal Investigator, Nutrition and Value Addition component in Aquaculture and Finger millet value chains of the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP) adaptive and applied reserch (2020-2022), Lead Nutrition Specialist in the Drought Tolerant Crops value chain project of the USAID Feed the Future Kenya, Accelerated Value Chain Development Programme (2015-2021) and Co-investigator in Mycotoxin Mitigation Project supported by Kenya National Reserch Fund (NRF). She successfully led the Agriculture for Health and Nutrition (A4HN) project 'Agrobiodiversity and Dietary Diversity for improved nutrition of women and children, Kenya, the Transform Nutrition project (2015-2017), and is co-investigator in other nutrition projects. She works in close collaboration with universities and research institutions, county governments, policymakers, NGOs and local communities. She also actively participates in community extension and outreach activities.

–present Lecturer Researcher, Department of Human Nutrition in the Faculty of Health Sciences, Egerton University

Experience