Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attack On Car In Kherson: Number Of Wounded Increases To Three

Russian Drone Attack On Car In Kherson: Number Of Wounded Increases To Three


2025-10-21 03:08:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports this in Telegram.

"Another person was injured due to an attack by a Russian drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson," the report says.

As noted, a 63-year-old woman sought medical help. She was in a car on which the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV. The victim was diagnosed with blast and craniocerebral injuries and post-concussion syndrome. Currently, doctors provide her with all the necessary assistance.

Read also: Prisoner exchange: Coordination Headquarters outlines two tracks of negotiations with Russians

As Ukrinform reported, on October 21, around 12:00 p.m., the Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car from a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson; a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were injured.

Photo: Ministry of Health

MENAFN21102025000193011044ID1110228344

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search