Russian Drone Attack On Car In Kherson: Number Of Wounded Increases To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports this in Telegram.

"Another person was injured due to an attack by a Russian drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson," the report says.

As noted, a 63-year-old woman sought medical help. She was in a car on which the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV. The victim was diagnosed with blast and craniocerebral injuries and post-concussion syndrome. Currently, doctors provide her with all the necessary assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 21, around 12:00 p.m., the Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car from a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson; a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were injured.

Photo: Ministry of Health