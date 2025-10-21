Russian Drone Attack On Car In Kherson: Number Of Wounded Increases To Three
"Another person was injured due to an attack by a Russian drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson," the report says.
As noted, a 63-year-old woman sought medical help. She was in a car on which the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV. The victim was diagnosed with blast and craniocerebral injuries and post-concussion syndrome. Currently, doctors provide her with all the necessary assistance.Read also: Prisoner exchange: Coordination Headquarters outlines two tracks of negotiations with Russians
As Ukrinform reported, on October 21, around 12:00 p.m., the Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car from a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson; a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were injured.
Photo: Ministry of Health
