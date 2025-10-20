Dominic Foos Triumphs: Wins SJM Macao Open In Sudden-Death Playoff

Dubai's Dominic Foos put behind him what he called a difficult period in his career to capture the $1 million SJM Macao Open title, beating Chinese-Taipei's Wang Wei-hsuan in a dramatic sudden-death playoff on the Asian Tour.

With rounds of 64, 68, 68, and 63, the Leipzig-born Foos finished 17 under par for a 72-hole total of 263 to claim a $180,000 cheque. He won on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at the iconic par-five 18th at Macau Golf & Country Club, draining a 10-foot birdie putt after Wang missed his attempt for a four-in what was the sixth playoff in the history of the event.

Turning professional in 2014, Foos has played much of his career in Dubai and holds a Dubai Golden Visa.

Foos and Wang finished tied at 17 under par. Foos, who began the day six shots behind overnight leader Sarit Suwannarut of Thailand, fired a seven-under-par 63, while Wang responded with an impressive 62 to force the playoff. China's Wenyi Ding carded a 67 to finish solo third, one stroke back, with Sarit shooting a disappointing 73 to finish alone in fourth, four shots short of the playoff.

Both players birdied the first playoff hole. On the second, Foos found a greenside bunker while Wang was just off the back in two. Foos nearly holed his bunker shot, leaving a 10-footer, while Wang's chip stopped 20 feet away. Wang missed his par, allowing Foos to sink the winning birdie.

The 28-year-old, in the fourth-from-last group, was bogey-free like Wang. He made seven birdies, including crucial gains on the last two holes of regulation play.

Tour card finally secured

The win is a huge relief for Foos, who had made it through the past two Asian Tour Qualifying Schools. He was also battling to keep his Tour card for next year, sitting in 62nd place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit prior to this week. With this victory, he has leapt into 15th position.

“I didn't really look at the leaderboard all day,” said Foos.“Just wanted to play shot by shot, but as I was walking up 18, I obviously had to have a look at the score, and then I noticed I had to make a birdie. I was just past the green there, and I knew what I had to do, and I'm glad I did it.”

Previously a winner on Europe's HotelPlanner Tour, Foos now holds a two-year Asian Tour exemption.

“I've always been a hard worker,” he said.“That's never been the issue, but obviously, with the support of my family, especially my dad, some very close friends, and, you know, I've got to give a big shout-out to Dr. (Bernd) Kramski as well.

“He's one of the few people who kind of stuck around because the last few years haven't been easy for me on the golf course. Tough times like this show you who's there for you and who isn't. I know exactly who stuck around, and I'm very grateful for all these people.”

Attention now turns to the inaugural International Series Philippines next week. The $2 million event will be played at Sta. Elena Golf Club, just outside Manila. Americans Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, plus South African Louis Oosthuizen, headline arguably the strongest field ever assembled for a golf tournament in the country.

Results (6713 Yards, Par 70)

· D. Foos (GER) 64, 68, 68, 63 – 263 (Won on second playoff hole with a birdie)

· W-h Wang (TPE) 68, 67, 66, 62 – 263

· W. Ding (CHN) 63, 69, 65, 67 – 264