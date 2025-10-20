AI Use Case Analysis Global Outlook Report 2025: Emerging AI Technologies Such As Genai, Edge AI, XAI, And Quantum ML Present Key Market Opportunities Across Healthcare, Finance, Logistics, And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI's role in operational efficiency, product innovation, and compliance offers growth potential, especially for startups and sectors utilizing robotics and cybersecurity.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Use Case Analysis: Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides an overview of the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. It covers emerging AI technologies and their applications and use cases in several industry verticals. The report explores latest AI advances, such as GenAI, edge AI, XAI and quantum ML, to analyze specific AI use cases across a range of technologies, describing the problems addressed, the solutions offered and the tangible outcomes.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth examination of the current and future landscape of AI applications. Its multi-dimensional analysis addresses both the technological advances driving AI and the many ways these advances are being leveraged across various industries and by emerging businesses.

This report:



Explores the latest and emerging AI technologies, offering a detailed review of innovations such as GenAI, edge AI, XAI, quantum ML and LLMs and explaining their significance in the evolving AI ecosystem.

The study includes AI use case analysis by technologies, where practical applications of AI are explored across a spectrum of underlying technologies, including robotics, cybersecurity, digital twins, XR, AR, VR, blockchain, IoT and edge computing. It presents the problems that AI solves within each technological context, the solutions implemented and the resulting outcomes.

AI use case analysis by industry covers healthcare, finance and banking, logistics, retail and e-commerce, education and edtech, media and entertainment, telecom, oil and gas and others (including agriculture, aerospace and defense, automotive, manufacturing and mining).

Includes a section on AI use case analysis for startups. It examines how nascent companies are deploying AI for operational efficiency, product innovation and compliance. Offers a future perspective on AI use cases, analyzing how AI applications will continue to evolve and reshape industries and technologies, emphasizing areas such as robotics and cybersecurity.

Report Includes



A brief general outlook of the AI use-case scenarios across industries or applications with problems, solutions and results achieved

Key success factors for AI from use-case analysis

Technology-specific AI use case analyses for robotics, cybersecurity, digital twin, AR/VR, blockchain, edge computing, and IoT technologies

Use-case analysis for startups, including operational, product development and innovation, and infrastructure and compliance

Case studies on AI implementation to improve business processes and for products and service innovation

Insights into future AI adoption plans of key companies across different sectors, and projections and growth forecasts Expert quotes on AI use cases from primary respondents

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Market Summary

Technology-Centric View

Industry-Centric View

Upcoming Trends and Developments Conclusion

Chapter 2 Emerging Technologies in AI



Overview of AI

Types of AI

Emerging Technologies in AI

Generative AI

Edge AI

EXplainable AI (XAI)

Quantum Machine Learning (QML) Large Language Models (LLMs)

Chapter 3 AI Use Case Analysis by Technologies



Overview

Takeaways

Robotics

Applications for AI in Robotics

Use Cases for AI in Robotics

Cybersecurity

Applications for AI in Cybersecurity

Use Cases for AI in Cybersecurity

Digital Twin

Key Applications for AI in Digital Twin

Use Cases for AI in Digital Twin

Extended Reality, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Key Applications for AI in XR, AR and VR

Use Cases for AI in XR, AR and VR

Blockchain

Applications for AI in Blockchain

Use Cases for AI in Blockchain

Internet of Things (IoT)

Applications for AI in IoT

Use Cases for AI in IoT

Edge Computing

Applications for AI in Edge Computing

Use Cases for AI in Edge Computing

Other Technologies Use Cases for AI in Other Technologies

Chapter 4 AI Use Case Analysis by Industries



Overview

Takeaways

Healthcare

Use Cases for AI in Healthcare

Finance and Banking

Use Cases for AI in Finance and Banking

Logistics

Use Cases for AI in Logistics

Retail and E-Commerce

Use Cases for AI in Retail and E-Commerce

Education and EdTech

Use Cases for AI in Education and EdTech

Media and Entertainment

Use Cases for AI in Media and Entertainment

Telecommunications

Use Cases for AI in Telecommunication

Oil and Gas

Use Cases for AI in Oil and Gas

Other Industries Use Cases for AI in Other Industries

Chapter 5 AI Use Case Analysis for Startups



Overview

Takeaways

Operational Use Cases

Use Case 1: AI-Powered Customer Query Resolution at Urban Company

Use Case 2: AI-Powered Paperwork Reduction for Mobile Dental Clinics at Virtual Dental Care

Product Development and Innovation Use Cases

Use Case 1: AI-Driven Personalization and Inventory Optimization in Fashion at Stitch Fix

Use Case 2: Advancing NLP with OpenAI's GPT Models

Infrastructure and Compliance Use Cases

Use Case 1: AI for Global Climate Pledge Accountability Use Case 2: AI for Smart Aging Cities in Japan

Chapter 6 Future of AI Use Cases



Evolving AI Use Cases, by Technological Advances

Takeaways

Future of AI Use Cases in Robotics

Future of AI Use Cases in Cyber Security

Future of AI Use Cases in XR, AR and VR Future of AI Use Cases in Blockchain

Chapter 7 Appendix

