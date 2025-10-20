403
Sudan Considers Russia Partner for Rebuilding Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Sudan regards Russia as one of its “top options” for the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by conflict, stated Energy and Oil Minister Al-Muatasim Ibrahim.
During a conversation with a news agency at the Russian Energy Week forum held in Moscow, the minister highlighted Moscow’s “expertise and industry acumen” as major reasons behind Khartoum’s keen interest in strengthening cooperation.
Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a severe conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
This turmoil has severely impacted the nation’s electricity and oil sectors, according to Ibrahim, prompting the government to seek partnerships for reconstruction.
As reported by a media outlet, Ibrahim noted that despite ongoing hostilities, Sudan continues to produce oil and aims to increase output “with the support and investment of friends like Russia.”
The minister also emphasized Sudan’s reliance on Russian technological expertise to develop hydropower resources and mentioned that the country is “considering the possibility of cooperation with Russia in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”
In a discussion with a news agency, Ibrahim revealed Sudan’s ambitious plan to raise oil production from 30,000 barrels per day to 200,000 barrels per day.
