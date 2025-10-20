Over 450 Artists To Participate In 7Th Qatar International Arts Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: More than 450 artists from 70 different countries are set to take part in this year's Qatar International Arts Festival, which will take place from December 7 to 12 at the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara, thereby transforming Katara into a lively centre for visual and performing arts.

This event marks the seventh edition and is organised by Katara in partnership with Maps International. During a press conference held yesterday, the General Manager of Katara Prof Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, emphasised that since its inception, the festival has evolved into a leading platform that welcomes creativity and offers a wide space for artists and creatives to showcase an extraordinary range of artistic visions and styles.

“We are confident that this edition will add further success and distinction to the festival's journey with its rich and diverse events,” Dr Al Sulaiti said.

He stated that the collaboration between Katara and Maps International demonstrates a mutual dedication to promoting the arts and enhancing Qatar's status as a worldwide hub for culture and creativity.

He remarked that this year's festival will take place under the theme, Sustainability and Innovation in Art, emphasising eco-friendly artistic methods and the influence of contemporary technologies in defining the future of art.

General Manager of Katara, H E Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti (fourth right) with Founder and President of Maps International, Rashmi Agarwal (fourth left) and other dignitaries.

In her address, Founder and President of Maps International Rashmi Agarwal, conveyed her appreciation to Katara, under the leadership of Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, for their ongoing assistance in the organisation of the festival.

“I am proud to continue collaborating with Katara in organising this major artistic event. The Qatar International Arts Festival has become one of the most prominent global platforms that celebrates artists and brings them together in Qatar for a celebration of cultural and creative diversity,” Agarwal, who is also the CEO and Director of the Qatar International Arts Festival, added.

The highlights of QIAF 2025 encompass a cultural evening scheduled for Monday, December 8, at 6pm; interactive workshops conducted by international artists on December 8 and 9; an art conference along with interactive dialogues on December 9, commencing at 3pm; and the Cultural Connections Dinner on December 10 at 8pm, which unites artists, leaders, and notable figures.



Conference showcases facility management innovations

Ministry of Municipality digital services hit 206, aims to provide over 400 e-services M7 to inaugurate 'Amazigh Hair Couture' exhibition next week

Read Also

The Art and Sustainable Fashion Show & Art Auction is set to take place on December 11 at 5pm, while the QIAF Awards Ceremony is scheduled for December 12 at 5pm.

Throughout the festival, attendees will engage with a diverse artistic programme, featuring international art exhibitions, live painting, and live performances, all contributing to an immersive and vibrant atmosphere.

The Qatar International Arts Festival acts as a platform for cultural and creative convergence.

Through its exhibitions, workshops, and live performances, Qatar International Arts Festival promotes artistic dialogue among cultures and reinforces Qatar's status as a global hub for art and cultural exchange.