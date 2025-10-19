403
Dozens get killed by fresh Pakistan-Afghanistan border conflict
(MENAFN) Dozens of troops and civilians have been killed in renewed border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, officials on both sides reported Wednesday, as violence along the frontier entered its second week.
The recent escalation follows a series of explosions in Afghanistan last week, including two in Kabul, which Islamabad blamed on Pakistan. In retaliation, the Taliban government launched offensives along parts of its southern border, prompting Pakistan to vow a strong response.
Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harboring militant groups led by the Pakistani Taliban Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), a claim denied by Kabul. In Wednesday’s clashes, the Pakistani military said Afghan Taliban fighters attacked two major border posts in the southwest and northwest, both of which were reportedly repelled. Around 20 Taliban fighters were killed near Spin Boldak in southern Kandahar province, according to the military, with an additional 30 casualties reported along Pakistan’s northwest border.
The Afghan Taliban, however, said 15 civilians were killed and dozens wounded near Spin Boldak, with “two to three” of their fighters also killed. Afghan spokesman Ali Mohammad Haqmal said civilian deaths were caused by mortar fire, while Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani forces of attacking with “light and heavy weapons,” claiming 100 civilians were wounded before calm returned to the area. Pakistan dismissed these claims as “outrageous and blatant lies.”
Residents described chaos and destruction as homes and businesses were damaged and many civilians fled. “Houses were fired upon, including my cousin's. His son and wife were killed, and four of his children were wounded,” said a Spin Boldak resident. In Chaman, Pakistan, one resident called the pre-dawn clashes “total chaos,” noting the fear experienced by women and children.
Separately, seven Pakistani frontier troops were killed in Peshawar in an attack on a checkpoint claimed by the Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen group.
Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said previous attempts to convince the Afghan Taliban to stop supporting the TTP had failed. The TTP, trained in Afghanistan, has reportedly killed hundreds of Pakistani soldiers since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.
The current clashes erupted after Kabul launched operations across at least five border provinces on Saturday, citing retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Pakistan responded with force on Sunday, resulting in casualties on both sides.
