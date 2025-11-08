Rajat Bedi Says Hardships Made Him A Better Actor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi, who was recently seen in the Aryan Khan directorial 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has said that the hardships that he faced, have made him a better actor.

Rajat spoke with IANS following the success of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which marked the directorial debut of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan.

The actor spoke about not getting acting gigs, and even losing out on some roles, one of which was in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'.

He told IANS,“I got a call from Salman bhai's office when 'Radhe' was being made. The team wanted me to play a particular character. When Salman bhai saw me on the set, they were shooting for a song. He asked me what I was doing here. I told him that his office called me because there is a role in 'Radhe'. He said, 'You are not going to do it. I will give you something better'. And I was very touched that thank God he did not allow me to do something smaller or that does not suit my personality”.

The actor further mentioned,“He was very kind to tell me that wait, I will give you something better. Meanwhile, Covid-19 came, and laterAryan's offer came in December 2022. And the journey started again. So, in disguise I would say, I had to go through the hardships which I had to face. And it has made me a better actor”.

“I have faced a lot of hardships in my journey. The real life situations that I have gone through have somehow made me a better performer and an actor. That pain I have expressed through my work in the show”, he added.