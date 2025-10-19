Crocodile Lurks In Australian Luxury Hotel Pool

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney: A crocodile took a dip in a luxury hotel pool in northeastern Australia this weekend but failed to stir guests who relaxed in the sun a few steps away.

Video posted on social media showed the juvenile carnivore lying on the bottom of the pool at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort in Port Douglas.

"I don't want to alarm anyone but there is a crocodile in the Sheraton pool," TikTok user Lisa Keller said in a video showing the scaly predator.

A handful of tourists could be seen taking it easy on sun lounges around the edge of the pool, though none ventured into the water.

"Not a single person cares," Keller said.

The video matched images of the pool on the hotel's website.

Hotel manager Joseph Amerio said the crocodile was spotted early Saturday morning and the pool was cordoned off until Queensland state wildlife officers removed it in the afternoon.

"At no time were guests and the baby animal in the pool at the same time," he said.

More than 100,000 saltwater and less aggressive freshwater crocodiles are estimated to be living across northern Australia.

