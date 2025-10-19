Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Ceasefire After Doha Talks Mediated By Qatar And Turkey
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a ceasefire agreement, pledging mutual respect for each other's territorial sovereignty.
The announcement came after Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that both neighboring countries had agreed to a ceasefire during talks held in Doha.
The ministry said the agreement was mediated by Qatar and Turkey, adding that both sides also agreed to hold further meetings in the coming days to establish a permanent mechanism for peace and stability between the two countries.Also Read: PML-N Criticizes KP CM for Skipping Key Meeting with Prime Minister
Following the announcement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who led the Pakistani delegation in the Doha negotiations, confirmed the agreement in a statement on X, saying that cross-border terrorist activities from Afghan soil into Pakistan would cease immediately.
He reaffirmed that both nations had agreed to respect each other's territorial integrity.
Asif further said that the next round of talks between the two delegations would be held in Istanbul on October 25 for detailed discussions on remaining issues. He expressed gratitude to Qatar and Turkey for their sincere mediation efforts.
The first round of negotiations, hosted by Qatar's intelligence chief Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa, concluded yesterday in Doha. The Pakistani delegation was led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, assisted by senior security officials, while the Afghan delegation was headed by Afghanistan's Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob.
