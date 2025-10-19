Russian Drone And Artillery Strikes Leave Five Wounded In Kherson Region
Multiple towns and settlements in the region were affected by drone strikes, air raids, and artillery attacks.
Damage includes two multi-story buildings, 15 private houses, an administrative building, a mobile communication tower in Beryslav district, a garage, and several private vehicles.
“Due to Russian aggression, five residents of the region were injured,” Prokudin stated.Read also: Russians attack car in Kherson region with drone, girl wounded
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that a 20-year-old woman was injured in Kherson after explosives were dropped from a drone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment