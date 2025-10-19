Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone And Artillery Strikes Leave Five Wounded In Kherson Region

2025-10-19 02:12:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, who reported this on Telegram, as covered by Ukrinform.

Multiple towns and settlements in the region were affected by drone strikes, air raids, and artillery attacks.

Damage includes two multi-story buildings, 15 private houses, an administrative building, a mobile communication tower in Beryslav district, a garage, and several private vehicles.

“Due to Russian aggression, five residents of the region were injured,” Prokudin stated.

Read also: Russians attack car in Kherson region with drone, girl wounded

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that a 20-year-old woman was injured in Kherson after explosives were dropped from a drone.

MENAFN19102025000193011044ID1110215846

