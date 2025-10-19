United Airlines Jets Collide At Chicago Airport

Dhaka: A United airlines aircraft taxiing to its gate clipped the tail of another parked United aircraft at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on Friday (October 17), authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident involved flight 2652 from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which had 113 passengers on board. They disembarked normally after a delay, United said in a statement.

The second aircraft was stationary at the time of contact and sustained damage to its horizontal stabilizer, the airline added.

Bill Marcus, a passenger on the flight from Wyoming, said he didn't even realise anything had happened until the pilot announced a delay to document the incident.

Passengers also noticed a number of people gathering around the right wing.

“I was shocked that I didn't feel something more, although when they separated the planes there was some shuddering,” Marcus told news agency.

The delay added about 40 extra minutes to reaching the gate, he said.

-B