Qatari Foreign Ministry Announces Ceasefire Between Pakistan, Afghanistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday a ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
A statement by the Ministry said that negotiations in Doha -- under Qatari and Turkish mediation, resulted in the agreement.
It added that the two sides agreed, after negotiations, on the immediate ceasefire as well as creating a mechanism for peace and stability between the two countries.
The two sides also agreed to hold meetings in the coming days to ensure the agreement is sustainable and implemented.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the step would decrease border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and that sustainable peace would prevail.
A statement by the Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the immediate ceasefire following high-level negotiations in Doha.
He confirmed that the delegations would meet again in Istanbul on October 25, and detailed matters will be discussed.
He expressed deep gratitude to brotherly countries Qatar and Turkey.
The state-run PTV news reported that the negotiations, hosted by the State of Qatar with Turkiye acting as mediator, continued for 13 hours. (end)
