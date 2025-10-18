Austria Not To Block New EU Sanctions Package Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reports this.

“Austria said on Saturday that it would agree to the European Union's latest sanctions package against Russia, in an about-face of its earlier stance and removing a key hurdle ahead of a vote early next week,” the report states.

EU foreign ministers are set to meet in Luxembourg on Monday to finalize the 19th sanctions package against Russia.

Earlier, on October 8, media reports indicated that Austria was blocking the package, seeking exemptions to allow the unfreezing of €2 billion linked to Raiffeisen Bank in Russia. Under the proposed plan, Austria aimed to introduce a limited“derogation” allowing competent authorities discretion to unfreeze certain funds due to difficulties faced by Raiffeisen Bank International.

As Ukrinform reported, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas noted that debates over the 19th sanctions package were ongoing, but this was normal for a bloc of 27 member states.

