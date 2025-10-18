Trawlerman Triumphs: Godolphin's Star Wins Group 1 On British Champions Day

Trawlerman delivered a performance worthy of the great stayers of modern times, powering home in the Group 1 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup to give Godolphin a perfect gift on a day when the Dubai-owned stable was crowned Champion Owner in the UK for the 17th time, at Ascot.

The Royal Ascot Gold Cup hero confirmed his status as the season's outstanding long-distance specialist, producing a commanding display under jockey William Buick to fend off his gallant stablemate Sweet William, crossing the line one and a half lengths clear.

It was a textbook William Buick ride: sharp from the gates, patient through the middle stages, and perfectly timed when the pressure mounted.

This success cements Trawlerman as Britain's Champion Stayer of 2025, a title richly deserved after a campaign that included triumphs in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes, the Group 1 Gold Cup at Ascot, and the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York.

A new name among the staying legends

With this latest win, Trawlerman joins an illustrious roll of honour alongside Stradivarius, Kyprios, Order of St George, Rite of Passage, and Fame And Glory, horses who have dominated Britain's biggest staying races.

Trainer John Gosden was full of praise for both of his stable stars.“They are two lovely horses, one seven [Trawlerman], one six [Sweet William], great stayers and very much part of the family at home,” he said.“He's a relentless galloper and a joy to train.”

Gosden added that Trawlerman will be put away for the winter, with an early-season run planned before next year's Gold Cup.“It's been a long year for him, but he thrives on racing,” he noted.“It's a pleasure to see him perform like that on good ground. These are the horses that bring people through the gates.”

Powerful Glory shocks the sprint division

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, was celebrating a massive upset as Powerful Glory and jockey Jamie Spencer ran down favourite Lazzat to claim the QIPCO Champions Sprint at staggering odds of 200-1.

This makes Powerful Glory the longest-priced winner of any European Group 1 race since the Flat Pattern system was established in 1971, a result that left a full house at Ascot stunned.

It's also a timely boost for UAE racing, with the 2025-2026 season set to kick off just a week later.

A still-dumbfounded Spencer said,“I'm lost for words. He's a good horse, and we travelled nicely. I thought we might place, and then all of a sudden, I realised we had a real chance.”

Powerful Glory had finished last of five in a conditions stakes at Beverley in his previous start, though he had shown his class as a juvenile by winning the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes last season.

Calandagan secures Champion Stakes glory

Meanwhile, French raider Calandagan added another twist to the day, taking the Champion Stakes by two and a quarter lengths over Godolphin's heavily fancied Ombudsman.

Carrying the colours of the late Aga Khan, Calandagan was expertly ridden by Dubai World Cup-winning rider Mickael Barzalona. Despite a late surge from Ombudsman, who had been held up at the back of the field by Buick, Calandagan maintained control and powered clear in the final furlong.

Almaqam, another Dubai-owned galloper who had previously beaten Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown, held off Delacroix, winner of the Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes, to claim third, completing a competitive and memorable finale to British Champions Day.