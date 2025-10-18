Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K Police Constable Held With Heroin In Udhampur

2025-10-18 08:09:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
J&K Police Constable Held with Heroin in Udhampur

Jammu- A police constable was arrested after a packet containing 9.63 grams of heroin was seized from his car in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, an official said.

Constable Arjun Sharma, a resident of Udhampur, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

During routine checking at Bans Morh on the Katra Road, a private vehicle on its way to Tikri from Katra was intercepted. A search led to the seizure of the contraband, the spokesperson said.

