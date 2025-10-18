403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish first lady stresses importance of participation in zero waste efforts
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the Turkish first lady, Emine Erdogan, emphasized the importance of widespread participation in zero waste efforts rather than relying on a small group of perfectionists. As chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste, she stressed that millions of people must adopt environmentally responsible habits to make a meaningful impact.
Speaking at the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul on Friday, co-organized by the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation, national ministries, and UN agencies, Erdogan said the public should “turn household organic waste into compost, boldly take leftover food home from restaurants, and switch off electronic devices instead of leaving them on standby.” She also expressed her excitement at sharing hope and enthusiasm with participants at the first International Zero Waste Forum.
At the forum’s opening, Erdogan announced that “necessary steps” had been taken to set up a UN-Habitat regional office in Türkiye. She added, “I believe that, from now on, our beautiful Istanbul will become the capital of zero waste, where the foundations of a sustainable future will be built.”
Erdogan highlighted that in 2023, Türkiye established the Zero Waste Foundation with the goal of becoming a global hub for zero waste initiatives. She pledged, “Despite our minimal share in the climate crisis, Türkiye is striving with all our strength to be part of the solution.”
Reiterating her key message, Erdogan concluded that what the world needs is “not a small minority that practices zero waste perfectly, but millions who take small steps with determination.”
Speaking at the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul on Friday, co-organized by the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation, national ministries, and UN agencies, Erdogan said the public should “turn household organic waste into compost, boldly take leftover food home from restaurants, and switch off electronic devices instead of leaving them on standby.” She also expressed her excitement at sharing hope and enthusiasm with participants at the first International Zero Waste Forum.
At the forum’s opening, Erdogan announced that “necessary steps” had been taken to set up a UN-Habitat regional office in Türkiye. She added, “I believe that, from now on, our beautiful Istanbul will become the capital of zero waste, where the foundations of a sustainable future will be built.”
Erdogan highlighted that in 2023, Türkiye established the Zero Waste Foundation with the goal of becoming a global hub for zero waste initiatives. She pledged, “Despite our minimal share in the climate crisis, Türkiye is striving with all our strength to be part of the solution.”
Reiterating her key message, Erdogan concluded that what the world needs is “not a small minority that practices zero waste perfectly, but millions who take small steps with determination.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment