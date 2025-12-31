403
Israeli Forces Escalate Assaults Against Palestinians in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli military operations intensified against Palestinians on Wednesday, wounding four individuals and arresting 28 others during a West Bank incursion, while launching strikes across the Gaza Strip in defiance of ceasefire terms, medics and witnesses reported.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed four people sustained injuries from beatings administered by Israeli soldiers during an operation in Jaba town, located south of Jenin in the northern West Bank.
Israeli forces apprehended 28 residents throughout the raid and conducted searches of numerous residences, including on-site interrogations inside one dwelling, witnesses said.
Simultaneously, the Israeli military bombarded multiple sites within the Gaza Strip, breaching the ceasefire framework established since Oct. 10.
Israeli artillery fire impacted the area surrounding the al-Fakhoura School, which provides shelter for displaced Palestinians west of the Jabalia refugee camp, in zones from which Israeli troops had previously withdrawn in northern Gaza under the ceasefire, witnesses said.
The Israeli army also executed an airstrike in territories it continues to control east of Jabalia, accompanied by heavy gunfire from military vehicles, according to witnesses.
In Gaza City, Israeli bombardment targeted the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of the city, while additional artillery fire struck areas in central Gaza, along with an airstrike east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp.
In southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Rafah in areas still under Israeli control, while helicopter gunfire also targeted the area, witnesses said.
Casualty figures remained unavailable at the time of reporting.
Gaza's Health Ministry statistics indicate at least 414 people have been killed and 1,145 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that has left the enclave in ruins. The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.
