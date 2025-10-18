Walton Goggins Signed To Star In 'Painter'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Walton Goggins, who is known for his work in 'Django Unchained', 'The Hateful Eight', 'The White Lotus', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', has been tapped to star in 'Painter'.

'The White Lotus' actor will join Amber Midthunder in the upcoming action movie, which will be the directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator Garrett Warren, reports 'Female First UK'.

'Painter', written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, tells the story of a young woman, trained from a young age, who must use her skills to rescue her kidnapped father. Midthunder, who previously starred in 20th Century's Predator movie Prey, will play the young woman with Goggins taking on the role of her father.

Speaking about the movie previously, Drew Simon, Infrared President of Production, said,“Painter will be a seminal action hero film, making Midthunder into this generation's Sarah Connor. We loved Kolstad's high-octane script, and we know with Garrett Warren at the helm this film will kickstart an exciting new franchise in the world of action”.

As per 'Female First UK', the 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson was originally attached to star opposite Midthunder but pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.

James Cameron will executive produce the project. Drew Simon and Sam Speiser of FilmNation's production banner Infrared Pictures will produce along with Kolstad and his manager Josh Adler, while J.R. Young will oversee the project for 20th Century.

Meanwhile, Walton's upcoming projects include the animated film Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture. He will co-star in director Michael Skolnick's sci-fi comedy alongside Ron Funches, Chris Parnell and Shondrella Avery. Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture takes place in 1962, where fallout from atomic weapons testing has brought an unexpected new lifeform into the world, mutant mid-century furniture.

At the heart of the story is Harry, a 10-year-old boy struggling with loss, who finds unlikely allies in a wise old recliner and a spirited ottoman.