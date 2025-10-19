Diwali 2025: Ambani Choti Bahu Radhika Merchant Shines In Pink, Gold At Reliance Diwali Bash

Diwali 2025: Radhika Merchant captivated guests at the Reliance Diwali party in a stunning pink and gold anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, blending royal elegance with modern charm and festive grace

Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, made a graceful appearance at the Reliance Diwali party held on October 17. She chose an exquisite pink and gold anarkali set for the occasion, turning heads with her regal yet understated festive look.

Her outfit was a custom-designed creation by celebrated couture duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designers are known for their mastery of traditional Indian craftsmanship, and their latest work for Radhika reflected that aesthetic perfectly. The ensemble combined luxury with elegance, making her look like she had stepped out of a modern Indian fairytale.

Radhika's anarkali set consisted of a kurta, flared palazzo pants, and a silk dupatta, all richly embroidered with intricate gota patti, zari, sequins, tassels, and beadwork. The Angrakha-style kurta featured a split bandhgala neckline and tie-up details, complemented by full sleeves and a flowing skirt with a heavily embellished hem. She draped the dupatta gracefully across her arms, completing the traditional yet contemporary silhouette.

For accessories, Radhika opted for timeless polki and diamond jewellery, which included statement jhumkis with an ear chain connected to her bun and a striking diamond ring. Her hair was styled into a sleek, centre-parted bun decorated with a classic gajra. Her makeup palette featured soft pink and gold tones-shimmering eye shadow, bold brows, mascara-lined lashes, rosy cheeks, a delicate pink bindi, and glossy fuchsia lips added to her glowing appearance.

Radhika Merchant, who married Anant Ambani in July 2024, continues to capture attention with her poise and fashion choices. The daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, she represents a blend of grace, tradition, and modernity. Her appearance at the Reliance Diwali celebration reaffirmed her reputation as one of the most stylish young women in India's business and social circles.