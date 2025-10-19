Sonam Khan Shares How Govinda's Support Helped Her Overcome Stage Fright And Dance Fears

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, fondly recalling her early film days and the special bond she shared with Govinda.

Reflecting on their time together on set, she spoke about how the superstar's warmth, humility, and constant encouragement helped her overcome her initial struggles as a newcomer in the industry. On Sunday, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared their throwback photo, where the duo can be seen striking a pose together. In her heartfelt note, Khan reflected on her long association with Govinda, recalling how he often told her that she reminded him of himself.

She believes this connection stemmed from their similar, humble beginnings in the film industry. Sharing fond memories from their time on set, Sonam revealed that despite her tight schedule and lack of dance training, Govinda always went out of his way to guide her. He would personally help her learn the dance steps before every take, even when choreographers grew impatient.

Sonam Khan wrote,“Govinda ji often used to tell me,“Tu bilkul apun ke jaise hai.” I think it was because we both came from very humble beginnings. We did numerous movies together, and I still remember how he would hold my hand and make me dance, much to the irritation of the dance masters, who had little patience for a newcomer like me.”

“At that time, I had signed over 30 films but couldn't dance to save my life, to make it worse l had no time to rehearse steps before shoots because of my tight work schedule. Yet, our dear Govinda Sir would always help me at shoots and teach me the steps before every take. The most humble co-actor I've ever worked with remains the one and only, irreplaceable @govinda_herono1,” she added.

Sonam Khan and Govinda have worked together in a number of films, including“Baaz,”“Apmaan Ki Aag,”“Asmaan Se Ooncha,”“Raeeszada” and others.