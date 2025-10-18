Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Severe floods in Mexico cause death of seventy-two people


2025-10-18 04:21:01
(MENAFN) Mexican officials reported on Friday that the death toll from last week’s catastrophic floods has risen to 72, with 48 individuals still unaccounted for. The disaster impacted eastern and central regions of the country, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

Veracruz, situated along the eastern coast, has been the hardest hit, recording 32 fatalities and numerous communities left in ruins. Neighboring Hidalgo reported 21 deaths, making it the second most affected state. Puebla suffered 18 fatalities, while Querétaro recorded one death.

Veracruz, located on the Gulf of Mexico, is highly vulnerable to natural disasters. As Gov. Rocío Nahle noted, three municipalities and 37 communities in the state remain cut off. In response, authorities have established 50 temporary shelters in the northern region of the state, currently accommodating 4,768 residents. Additionally, 58,288 aid packages have been distributed to the affected populations.

Hidalgo has the highest number of isolated communities, with 77 still inaccessible. As of Monday, 288 communities lacked communication, but officials have since reconnected with 161.

Across the five impacted states, over 375 heavy machinery units and roughly 4,500 workers have been deployed, supplemented by military and navy personnel. In total, nearly 9,000 individuals are engaged in emergency response and reconstruction efforts, supported by almost 1,000 machines.

President Claudia Sheinbaum is scheduled to visit the hardest-hit areas this weekend, excluding San Luis Potosí and Querétaro, which she stated are no longer in a state of emergency.

