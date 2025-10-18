Dubai's Global Village: Spend Under Dh500 To Shop, Get Rides, Food For Four Here's How

With the first weekend of the new Global Village season here, families who are looking for the perfect way to spend the evening together can head to Global Village. With cultures from around the world, live shows, street performances, and more than 200 dining options, Global Village continues to be one of Dubai's most affordable and exciting family destinations. Here's how a family of four can enjoy the full experience without spending too much.

Entry tickets

Tickets to Global Village cost up to Dh30 per person, depending on the day selected. That means a family of four can enter for just about Dh120. For children below 3 years of age and those above 65, entry is free of charge.

The gates open daily at 4pm and close at midnight on weekdays, and 1am on weekends. Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families only.

Free concerts and shows

Once inside, you don't need to spend extra to be entertained. Global Village hosts daily parades, cultural performances, and live concerts, all included in your entry ticket. Over 40 acts from around the world perform across the park, including acrobatic shows, street entertainers, and musical bands.

Food from around the world

A family meal at Global Village can cost anywhere between Dh70 and Dh150, depending on what you choose. From shawarma, kebabs, and burgers to biryani, noodles, and steaks, there are over 200 food stalls and restaurants to try. Visitors often share plates to taste a bit of everything, and the open-air dining setup makes it feel like a global food festival.

The Carnaval zone is a must-visit for children and thrill seekers. Rides range from Dh20 to Dh50 per person, with family packages or combo cards available. For four people, you can budget Dh50 to Dh100 for a round of funfair games or a few rides, from the Ferris wheel to bumper cars or mini rollercoasters for young ones of the family.

Don't leave without a sweet treat. New this season, Barakat has introduced its own range of natural fruit ice creams, priced around Dh40 for a family of four. Many other kiosks and stalls offer desserts and fruits brought in from the different parts of the world.

Each pavilion represents a different country, and families can explore handicrafts, perfumes, clothes, home decor, snacks, and food unique to that region. Even if you don't plan to buy much, browsing through the Turkish lamps, Indian spices, and African handmade goods is part of the fun. A souvenir might cost as little as Dh5 to Dh30.

Right at the entrance, visitors are greeted by replicas of Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, and the Sydney Opera House. These spots are perfect for photos and are completely free. Families typically spend their first 30 minutes taking pictures here before exploring the popular destination in greater depth.

Here's how an evening might look for a family of four:



Entry tickets: Dh100 to Dh120

Food: Dh70 to Dh150

Rides and games: Dh50 to Dh100

Ice cream and desserts: Dh50 Shopping: Dh50 to Dh70

Approximate total: Dh320 to Dh490 for an evening full of food, fun, and family entertainment.