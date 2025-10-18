403
Zelensky refuses to comment on Tomahawks deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has chosen not to confirm whether the United States will provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, following high-level talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.
Speaking to reporters after Friday’s meeting at the White House, Zelensky acknowledged that long-range weapons were part of the discussion but avoided giving any clear indication of whether an agreement had been reached. “We spoke about long-range, of course. I don’t want to make statements about it. We decided that we won’t speak about it… because the United States does not want escalation,” he said.
Tomahawk missiles, which can strike targets up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) away, would significantly extend Ukraine’s reach—placing cities such as Moscow well within range. However, the political and strategic implications of such a move have made the issue highly sensitive.
Trump confirmed that the missile transfer was part of the conversation, but he also hinted at Washington’s hesitance to move forward. He noted that supplying Ukraine with such powerful weapons is “not easy,” citing concerns over U.S. national defense needs and the risk of triggering a broader conflict. Allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia, Trump warned, could lead to “an escalation.”
Russian officials have repeatedly spoken out against the possibility of Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine. Moscow has argued that providing such weapons would not significantly alter the battlefield dynamic, but would further complicate peace efforts and damage already tense relations between Russia and the U.S.
The missile issue was reportedly one of the focal points during a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, which preceded the Trump-Zelensky meeting.
According to reports, the two leaders agreed to pursue further discussions and are planning to meet again at a future summit in Budapest, Hungary.
For now, both Washington and Kiev remain publicly non-committal on the matter, underscoring the political and military stakes surrounding any decision to expand Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities.
