Disputes rise in Lithuania’s ruling party over draft 2026 budget
(MENAFN) Tensions have surfaced within Lithuania’s ruling party over the country’s draft 2026 budget, after the prime minister accused the defense ministry of misleading the public about planned military expenditures.
The government recently approved a record defense budget of €4.79 billion ($5.6 billion), equivalent to 5.38% of GDP, aligning with NATO’s push for increased military spending. The draft budget will undergo parliamentary debate before final approval later this year.
Reports indicate that the Defense Ministry held an off-the-record briefing with journalists and opinion leaders on Tuesday, during which attendees were allegedly told that military spending would remain below 5% of GDP and were encouraged to pressure the government to raise the allocation.
Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene condemned the meeting as “sabotage” and said that the defense budget had already been prepared and agreed upon. She criticized Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene, a party colleague, and noted that she would meet with her on Monday.
“We are all on the same team,” Sakaliene told reporters, adding that “hostile forces can easily exploit misunderstandings.”
Under pressure from US President Donald Trump, NATO members in Europe pledged to raise military spending to 5% of GDP. EU governments have also announced major defense investments, citing what they describe as a threat from Russia. Moscow, however, has denied any intention to attack NATO and has criticized Western leaders’ increasingly aggressive rhetoric and military build-up.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Lithuania, along with its Baltic neighbors, has taken a firm stance against Moscow, advocating for tougher sanctions and greater NATO engagement.
