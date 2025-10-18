403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland refuses to extradite Ukrainian suspect tied to Nord Stream sabotage
(MENAFN) A Polish court has denied Germany’s request to extradite a Ukrainian suspect linked to the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, ordering his immediate release and describing his alleged actions as “rational and just” given the wartime context.
The Nord Stream pipelines, designed to transport Russian gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, were damaged in a sabotage attack in September 2022. German prosecutors have blamed a small group of Ukrainian nationals, including diving instructor Vladimir Zhuravlyov, who was detained in Poland last month under a European arrest warrant. Berlin’s earlier attempt to have him arrested reportedly faced resistance from Polish authorities in 2024.
Polish media reported that the Warsaw District Court judged Germany’s extradition request “unfounded,” citing insufficient evidence linking Zhuravlyov to the pipeline damage.
“Blowing up critical infrastructure during a war – during a just, defensive war – is not sabotage but denotes a military action,” Judge Dariusz Lubowski said. “These actions were not illegal – on the contrary, they were justified, rational and just,” he added. Lubowski also stated that Germany lacks jurisdiction because the explosions occurred in international waters, though the ruling could still be appealed.
German authorities have arrested another suspect, former military officer Sergey Kuznetsov, in Italy in August. Prosecutors claim he led a team that rented a yacht and planted explosives on the pipelines using commercial diving equipment.
Russia has dismissed Germany’s account, calling the idea that a small group of Ukrainians carried out the attack “ridiculous,” while President Vladimir Putin suggested the United States may have orchestrated the operation.
Poland, one of Ukraine’s strongest allies since 2022, reportedly considered granting asylum to Zhuravlyov. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also expressed willingness to offer protection. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who opposed the extradition, praised the court’s decision, posting on social media: “The case is closed.”
The Nord Stream pipelines, designed to transport Russian gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, were damaged in a sabotage attack in September 2022. German prosecutors have blamed a small group of Ukrainian nationals, including diving instructor Vladimir Zhuravlyov, who was detained in Poland last month under a European arrest warrant. Berlin’s earlier attempt to have him arrested reportedly faced resistance from Polish authorities in 2024.
Polish media reported that the Warsaw District Court judged Germany’s extradition request “unfounded,” citing insufficient evidence linking Zhuravlyov to the pipeline damage.
“Blowing up critical infrastructure during a war – during a just, defensive war – is not sabotage but denotes a military action,” Judge Dariusz Lubowski said. “These actions were not illegal – on the contrary, they were justified, rational and just,” he added. Lubowski also stated that Germany lacks jurisdiction because the explosions occurred in international waters, though the ruling could still be appealed.
German authorities have arrested another suspect, former military officer Sergey Kuznetsov, in Italy in August. Prosecutors claim he led a team that rented a yacht and planted explosives on the pipelines using commercial diving equipment.
Russia has dismissed Germany’s account, calling the idea that a small group of Ukrainians carried out the attack “ridiculous,” while President Vladimir Putin suggested the United States may have orchestrated the operation.
Poland, one of Ukraine’s strongest allies since 2022, reportedly considered granting asylum to Zhuravlyov. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also expressed willingness to offer protection. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who opposed the extradition, praised the court’s decision, posting on social media: “The case is closed.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment