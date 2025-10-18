403
Trump's government asks court to allow troops deployment in Illinois
(MENAFN) The Trump administration requested on Friday that the US Supreme Court permit the deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois, according to reports.
President Trump has already federalized 300 members of the Illinois National Guard, and over 200 additional guardsmen from Texas and California have been sent to Chicago, where demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations have occurred in recent weeks. The president has described Chicago as a "war zone."
Through the Justice Department, the administration submitted an emergency application asking the Supreme Court to halt a prior order that blocked the National Guard’s deployment to the city. This request marks one of several actions in Democratic-led cities where the president has directed the deployment of hundreds of federal troops.
"This Court should stay the district court’s October 9 injunction in its entirety," Solicitor General D. John Sauer stated in the request. "The injunction improperly impinges on the President’s authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property."
Trump has previously dispatched National Guard forces to Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, and Washington, DC, encounters that drew strong opposition from local officials. Critics have argued that the president is overreaching by sending federal troops into cities to address largely small-scale and peaceful demonstrations related to ICE and the Justice Department.
This emergency appeal to reverse the lower court ruling and authorize National Guard deployment in Illinois represents the first time the Supreme Court has been asked to intervene in Trump’s assertive use of federal forces in American cities. Justice Department attorneys contend that the Chicago situation demonstrates a "disturbing and recurring pattern" in which federal officers enforcing immigration laws face "prolonged, coordinated, violent resistance.
