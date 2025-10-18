Gajraj Rao Celebrates 'Jolly LLB 3' Success With Saurabh Shukla & Seema Biswas
The clip showed not one but two cakes during the celebration.
Showing his gratitude to the audience for showering "Jolly LLB 3" with love, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor penned on his IG, "It's the fifth week, and our movie Jolly LLB 3 is still running in theaters. Thank you to the audience for giving so much love to the film. Last evening, Jolly's creator, Subhash ji, organized a small gathering at his office to celebrate the film's success. There was singing and music, chatter and laughter resonated...(sic)"
Thanking the team behind the courtroom drama, Gajraj added, "What more could an artist want, a good role, it being liked by the audience, and then an invitation to such an event... Thank you, Captain Kapoor, for this memorable journey. For those of you who haven't watched our film yet, please book your tickets today."
Back in September, Gajraj was all praises for his co-star Seema Biswas, someone he has been inspired by for a very long time.
He disclosed that he first saw Seema on the stage in Delhi and was completely jaw-dropped by her performance.
Gajraj wrote on the photo-sharing app, "About 35 years ago, I saw Seema Biswas for the first time on the Delhi stage as part of the NSD Repertory company in play after play, her stage presence was electrifying. I was just a rookie theatre actor then and watching stalwarts like Seema Biswas, Govind Namdev, Himani Shivpuri, and Srivallabh Vyas perform live was always a deeply moving experience. Actors of her league don't just perform; they create masterclasses for generations to learn from through both their stage and cinema work. (sic)"
