Deepika Singh Has Sumo Squat Session With Niece

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh had a fun workout session with her niece and also went on to wish everyone Happy Diwali.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her adorable little niece performing 10 sumo squats. The duo also took on a challenge to hold the final squat position, testing their core strength and balance.

For the caption, Deepika wrote:“May your home glow with warmth, your heart with love, and your days with happiness. Happy Diwali in advance and Happy Shubh Dhanteras everyone #withmyneice #videobymytrainer #diwaliwishes #deepikasingh.”

Deepika is currently seen on the show 'Mangal Lakshmi,” which is an official adaptation of Kannada TV series“Bhagyalakshmi,” also stars Sanika Amit, Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta. Directed by Faheim Ahmad, the daily soap airs every Monday to Friday on Colors.

The basic crux of the story follows the character of Mangal, who embarks on a quest to find her sister Lakshmi's a perfect match. However, love and trials test their sisterhood, unveiling destiny's power.

Talking about Deepika, she made her television debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she played IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi opposite Anas Rashid. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career.

Following a break, Deepika returned to television in 2019. She played dual roles of Sandhya Patwardhan Jindal and Sakshi Patwardhan Salgaonkar opposite Namik Paul and Vin Rana, in Kavach... Mahashivrati. She also played an advocate in the web series Halala.

In 2022, the actress made her film debut with Titu Ambani opposite Tushar Pandey.

Last month, the actress talked about the concept of remarriage. Deepika had told IANS in an exclusive quote:“Playing Mangal has been very close to my heart because, in many ways, I relate to her. Just like Mangal, I am also a mother, a wife, and someone who is balancing her personal life with her career. I know how challenging it can be to wear so many hats, but at the same time, it's deeply fulfilling.”

“What I love about Mangal is that she doesn't let her past define her, she chooses to move forward, to embrace new beginnings with Kapil, and remain a strong mother for her children. That is so inspiring, not just as a character, but even for me personally.”

“Through her, I want women to know that it's okay to start again, to follow your heart, and to take charge of your own happiness without guilt. Mangal is not just an on-screen character; she's showing every woman that they can thrive, no matter what life throws at them,” she added.