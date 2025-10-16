Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Home Sales Across Canada Rose 5.2% In September

Home Sales Across Canada Rose 5.2% In September


2025-10-16 10:07:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Home sales nationwide in Canada rose 5.2% in September from a year earlier, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
This year marked the strongest September sales activity in Canada since 2021 when interest rates were near 0% during the Covid-19 pandemic, said CREA.
Owing to the strong September results, CREA has upgraded its forecast for home sales for all of this year, saying it now expects a softer decline than previously forecast as activity rebounds.
During September, new home listings fell 0.8% from August. However, there were 199,772 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of the month, up 7.5% from a year earlier.
CREA said it now expects a total of 473,093 residential homes to be sold in 2025 - a 1.1% decline from 2024. But it previously forecast a 3% year-over-year decrease this year.
The average home price across Canada is forecast to fall 1.4% on an annual basis to $676,705 in 2025.
CREA attributed the gathering strength in Canada's housing market to pent-up demand that's continuing to unwind nationwide.



MENAFN16102025000212011056ID1110206553

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search