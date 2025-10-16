403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Home Sales Across Canada Rose 5.2% In September
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Home sales nationwide in Canada rose 5.2% in September from a year earlier, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
This year marked the strongest September sales activity in Canada since 2021 when interest rates were near 0% during the Covid-19 pandemic, said CREA.
Owing to the strong September results, CREA has upgraded its forecast for home sales for all of this year, saying it now expects a softer decline than previously forecast as activity rebounds.
During September, new home listings fell 0.8% from August. However, there were 199,772 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of the month, up 7.5% from a year earlier.
CREA said it now expects a total of 473,093 residential homes to be sold in 2025 - a 1.1% decline from 2024. But it previously forecast a 3% year-over-year decrease this year.
The average home price across Canada is forecast to fall 1.4% on an annual basis to $676,705 in 2025.
CREA attributed the gathering strength in Canada's housing market to pent-up demand that's continuing to unwind nationwide.
Home sales nationwide in Canada rose 5.2% in September from a year earlier, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
This year marked the strongest September sales activity in Canada since 2021 when interest rates were near 0% during the Covid-19 pandemic, said CREA.
Owing to the strong September results, CREA has upgraded its forecast for home sales for all of this year, saying it now expects a softer decline than previously forecast as activity rebounds.
During September, new home listings fell 0.8% from August. However, there were 199,772 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of the month, up 7.5% from a year earlier.
CREA said it now expects a total of 473,093 residential homes to be sold in 2025 - a 1.1% decline from 2024. But it previously forecast a 3% year-over-year decrease this year.
The average home price across Canada is forecast to fall 1.4% on an annual basis to $676,705 in 2025.
CREA attributed the gathering strength in Canada's housing market to pent-up demand that's continuing to unwind nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment