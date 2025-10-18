Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Defense Officials Hold High-Level Talks in Damascus

2025-10-18 02:27:58
(MENAFN) A group representing the Turkish National Defense Ministry conducted a formal trip to Damascus, the capital of Syria, on Friday.

This official mission marked a significant moment in the diplomatic interactions between the two neighboring nations.

Headed by Lt. Gen. Ilkay Altindag, who serves as the director general of defense and security at the ministry, the delegation held a meeting with Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, the Syrian defense minister. The gathering aimed to address matters related to defense and regional stability.

According to a message shared on the Turkish social networking site NSosyal, the discussions focused on key defense and security concerns shared by both sides.

The post also contained several images capturing moments from the official visit.

Following the removal of “Bashar Assad” from office in late 2024, Syria’s newly established leadership has been working on political and economic overhauls.

The current administration has also been emphasizing national unity and boosting ties with both regional neighbors and global allies, with Türkiye emerging as a significant partner.

Assad, who led Syria for close to 25 years, escaped to Russia last December, bringing an end to the long-standing Baath Party’s dominance since 1963.

The transitional government under “Sharaa” took shape in January, initiating a new chapter in the country’s governance.

