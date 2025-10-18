403
Trump Urges Putin, Zelenskyy to Reach Ceasefire
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bring their ongoing conflict to a close by engaging in peace negotiations.
In a post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, "The meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!"
He emphasized the senseless toll of the war, writing, "Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!" These words underscored his plea for an immediate cessation of violence.
Trump also asserted that the conflict "would have never started if I were President.”
He went on to criticize the ongoing loss of life and the financial strain the war has caused, declaring, "No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent," and pleaded, "Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every week — NO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!"
His comments came in the wake of a meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, as international efforts to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine intensified.
Trump also revealed on Thursday that he has consented to a future discussion with Putin in Hungary regarding a potential resolution to the war, following preliminary discussions between top-level representatives next week.
